India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,050; death toll at 1,074
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:16 IST
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.
Currently, there are 23,651 active cases while 8,324 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 9,915, followed by Gujarat with 4,082 cases and Delhi with 3,439 cases.
