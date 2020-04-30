COVID-19: Message of positivity, ray of hope using brush & colour

During these times of extreme gloom and depression following continued lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, students of Lucknow University are giving a message of positivity and a ray of hope using their brush and color. Within a few days of getting an invitation by Sanskritiki, the cultural board of the university, several students -- not only those associated with the faculty of fine arts -- have given expression to their thoughts during the present times through innovative paintings, displaying hope and giving a message on how to cope up with the COVID-19 crisis, professor Rakesh Chandra of the department of philosophy and director of Sanskritiki told PTI.

These drawings and posters, which have been shared by the students with Sanskritiki and which would eventually be used in the campaign for the upcoming centenary celebrations of the university later in the year, depict the immense hopes in the heart of our students who are stuck in their homes in different districts of the state during the lockdown, Chandra said. Since there is no mobility because of complete lockdown, Sanskritiki will make a special video of the paintings as also on the making of these artworks and share it on YouTube.

On the creativity displayed by the students, the professor said they had responded innovatively and creatively, and some of the works were very interesting like the contemporary take on the art masterpieces. One of them is an innovative interpretation of Michelangelo's 'The Creation of Adam' by a student showing God with a mask handing over a bottle of sanitizer to Adam.

Another interesting piece is the Ajanta painting of the Bodhisattva with a mask and a sanitizer in hand, Chandra said. Behind the reasons that prompted him to ask the students to express themselves in this manner, Chandra said it was an attempt to give hope, and encourage them to think positively about the nature and good things in these critical times.

Interestingly, students of different streams and those not trained in arts are giving a pictorial display of their expressions. It is not just the artwork but also the idea that is exceptionally good and shows the thought processes of these youngsters during such challenging times. "After seeing these posters, I am confident that nothing can keep the youngsters down," he said, adding that the younger lot was keeping their creativity and hope intact.

Rajan Fulari of the faculty of fine arts, who collaborated with his students for these paintings and posters through his WhatsApp group, said a soft copy of drawing or painting was invited suggesting topics that give hope as well as the message of social distancing in the time of COVID-19.