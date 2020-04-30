'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. "Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of talent and art. My heartfelt condolences to their family members," Nadda tweeted.

According to a statement issued by his family, Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. "The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement read.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family and fans all over the world. RIP. #RishiKapoor." Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Rishi Kapoor's "way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed."

"Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP," he tweeted. Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor and said, "Sadden to hear about demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor, the legend who ruled over the hearts of millions. My heartfelt tribute to him. He will always be in the memories."

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "an era of onscreen charm and romance has come to an end today." "The sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is a huge loss to the film industry and nation. An institution in his own, Rishi sahab became famous with his very first film 'Bobby', parts of which was filmed at Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) and still fondly remembered there by way of 'Bobby Hut' as a tribute/homage to him," Azad said.

"His passion for life was reflected not only in his films, but also in real life. Rishi Sahab had a great fan following across generations and will be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," he added. (ANI)