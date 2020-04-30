Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:32 IST
'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. "Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of talent and art. My heartfelt condolences to their family members," Nadda tweeted.

According to a statement issued by his family, Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. "The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement read.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family and fans all over the world. RIP. #RishiKapoor." Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Rishi Kapoor's "way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed."

"Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP," he tweeted. Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor and said, "Sadden to hear about demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor, the legend who ruled over the hearts of millions. My heartfelt tribute to him. He will always be in the memories."

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "an era of onscreen charm and romance has come to an end today." "The sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is a huge loss to the film industry and nation. An institution in his own, Rishi sahab became famous with his very first film 'Bobby', parts of which was filmed at Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) and still fondly remembered there by way of 'Bobby Hut' as a tribute/homage to him," Azad said.

"His passion for life was reflected not only in his films, but also in real life. Rishi Sahab had a great fan following across generations and will be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020