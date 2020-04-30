Left Menu
Development News Edition

Servitors' body requests Odisha CM to allow low-key observance of Rath Yatra

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:37 IST
Servitors' body requests Odisha CM to allow low-key observance of Rath Yatra

A section of servitors from Puri's Jagannath temple has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to grant permission for low-key observance of annual Rath Yatra amid the restrictions in place for COVID-19. Daitapati Nijog, an association of the servitors that perform the Rath Yatra rituals, reasoned that the festival had never been cancelled before in the face of crisis be it the two world wars or the Bengal famine.

In a letter to Patnaik on Wednesday, the association requested him to allow the observance of the car festival without the participation of devotees, ten of thousands of whom gather at the temple town every year on the occasion. "We pointed out in the letter that the Rath Yatra was never called off in the past, no matter what the crisis. It was held during 1866 Great Bengal Famine and also during Bombay Influenza, which continued from 1918 to 1920. About 10 lakh people had died of Bombay Influenza," said 'Daitapati Nijog' secretary Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra.

The yatra was also held during World War I and II, India-Pakistan war of 1947, 1948 and 1965 and even when pandemics struck before and after Independence, he said. "Some medieval scripts suggest that during Muslim invasions in the 16th and 17th century, the car festival was forced to come to a halt, and rituals were symbolically observed. Such incidences, however, should not be exemplified," the letter by the servitors said.

Dasmohapatra said the association has suggested the state government to conduct COVID-19 tests of those involved in performing the rituals. Devotees should witness Rath Yatra on television on June 23, he said.

Another associate of the 'Daitapati Nijog', Ganesh Dasmohaptra, said the members will soon meet 'Gajapati Maharaja' (scion of erstwhile royal family) Dibya Singh Deb and Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati to discuss the matter. Earlier, the Mukti Mandap, the highest religious dispute-resolving body at the 12th century shrine, had said there was no harm if the Rath Yatra was not held this year in the wake of the pandemic.

At the same time, it had also suggested that the government might conduct the festival with limited number of servitors, and in total absence of devotees. Dibya Singh Deb, who is also the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, had earlier clarified that the temple would abide by the guidelines imposed by the central and the state governments.

He had appealed to the Centre and the state to revise the guidelines once the lockdown is lifted, with a view to facilitate smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra festival. According to sources, Patnaik recently held telephonic discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

The details of the discussion, however, were not available. Around 10 lakh people congregate in Puri every year for the annual Rath Yatra.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020