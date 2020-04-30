Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K police foils bid to smuggle narcotics in Rajouri, 3 persons held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:26 IST
J&K police foils bid to smuggle narcotics in Rajouri, 3 persons held

Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics with the arrest of three persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and recovered three kilograms of cannabis, officials said. A police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Surinder Khadyar, which was on a routine check at Khandli Bridge Chowk in Rajouri, signalled a load carrier vehicle to stop but the driver along with two more associates abandoned the vehicle on the road and tried to flee from the spot, they said.

"Alert cops chased all three (persons) and managed to nab them at some distance and during frisking, a consignment of three kilograms of cannabis was recovered from the possession of these three persons," police further said. They have been identified as Deepak, Sonu Sharma and Shami Kumar, they said.

The vehicle has also been seized whereas a case has been registered in Rajouri police station while an investigation into the matter is going on, they added. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said the arrest of these three persons is a major success for police as the trio were about to smuggle a big consignment towards Palma area for further peddling of narcotics in the area.The SSP also appealed to all parents and guardians to keep a close vigil on their wards which acts as primary deterrent towards the menace of narcotics addiction.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

2 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total climbs to 57

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state&#160; to 57, a state health bulletin said. The two latest cases were detected in Udhamsingh Nagar district,&#...

I bow out with a Namaste to you: Akbaruddin to UN chief Guterres

Indias outgoing Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin bid adieu to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a Namaste in a virtual meeting. Akbaruddin had a virtual meeting with Guterres as he prepares to return to...

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UKs state-funded National Health Service NHS should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, accordi...

77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

Uttar Pradesh reported 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,211, a senior official said. With one fresh death in Amroha, the state has reported 40 deaths due to the virus so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020