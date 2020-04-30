Launch COVID-19 helpline no. for senior citizens: Delhi chief secy to officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday directed the revenue department to start a helpline for senior citizens to give information related to the novel coronavirus. In his order, the chief secretary also issued directions for an online application that can register grievances of senior citizens.

District magistrates will appoint a nodal officer in their respective areas, who will ensure that grievances are attended by the department concerned, according to the order. It stated that the phone number '1077' will also function as the helpline for senior citizens for COVID-19.