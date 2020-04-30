PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 41 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 407 65 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 68 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3439 1092 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 4082 527 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 329 227 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 27 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 581 192 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 107 19 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 565 229 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 497 383 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2560 461 130 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 142 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 375 104 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2556 592 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1016 409 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 3 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 55 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 744 139 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 33579 8369 1093 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 33610 and the death toll at 1075. The ministry said that 8373 people have so far recovered from the infection.

