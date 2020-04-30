Left Menu
Punjab CM urges Modi to arrange special trains for transportation of migrant labourers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to prepare state-wise data of migrant labourers stranded in the state due to the lockdown, even as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special trains for their transportation. The chief minister announced that one nodal officer has been assigned to each district for coordinating the return of the migrant labourers.

During a video conference with the state's DCs and SSPs, the chief minister said he has written to the prime minister with regard to the transportation of the migrant labourers. He said Ludhiana alone has over seven lakh migrant labourers, with whole of Punjab having over a million of them.

Though data was still being collated, approximately 70 per cent of the labourers in Punjab hailed from Bihar, the chief minister said, adding that the movement of labourers in such large numbers was possible only through trains, with proper screening to be done at the time of departure. Singh asked the DCs to start preparing database of migrant labourers to ensure their smooth return.

In response to concerns expressed over shortage of food packets in some districts in view of the extended lockdown, he directed the Food Department to increase the quota of ration to be distributed to the migrant labourers and non-smart card holders. "Nobody should remain hungry,” he stressed.

Citing the Union Home Ministry's order on April 29, Singh said given the large number of workers stuck due to the lockdown, use of buses for their transportation would not work. "Estimates indicate that nearly one million workers will need transport to go back to their states," he said in the letter to Modi.

"Only feasible option in the circumstances was to arrange special trains, which the Railways may run from point to point, keeping in view the number of persons to be transported to a given destination," Singh said. Noting that many other states might also be facing a similar situation, the chief minister sought the prime minister's intervention in the matter and urged him to advise the Ministry of Railways to make special arrangements to ensure that these migrant workers reach their destination safely.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday had allowed inter-state movement of migrant workers, while directing that "buses shall be used for transport of a group of persons, of course after proper sanitisation and maintaining social distancing norms in seating". The chief minister said that a large number of migrant workers who had come to Punjab for jobs from Bihar, UP and Jharkhand intended to return to their respective states due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"These workers are engaged both in agriculture and industries. However, most of them either lost their jobs or could not find employment due to curfew imposed in the state to contain coronavirus," he said in the letter..

