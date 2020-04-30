Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Six more CRPF personnel of Delhi-based battalion test positive, tally rises to 52

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST
COVID-19: Six more CRPF personnel of Delhi-based battalion test positive, tally rises to 52

Six more personnel from a Delhi-based CRPF battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 52 in the unit, officials said

They belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, which was sealed after 46 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it earlier

Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on grim jobless claims data

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as millions of more Americans applied for jobless claims, taking the shine off a strong rally this month and eclipsing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.All 11 SP 500 sector indexes were trading lower, with...

La Liga preparing to test players for virus: source

La Liga is planning to start testing players for the coronavirus next week as president Javier Tebas bids to restart the season, a league source told AFP on Thursday. These tests must begin next week the source told AFP, as the Spanish leag...

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

The deadly coronavirus is not manmade or genetically modified, US intelligence agencies said on Thursday, asserting that they will rigorously examine the emerging information to determine if the COVID-19 outbreak began through contact with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020