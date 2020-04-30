Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:17 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 41 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 407 65 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 74 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3439 1092 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 4395 613 214 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 339 235 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 27 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 581 192 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 107 19 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 565 229 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 497 383 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2625 482 137 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 142 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 480 104 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2556 592 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1016 409 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 3 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 55 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 744 139 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 34661 8664 1146 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 33610 and the death toll at 1075. The ministry said that 8373 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back Delhi students stuck in Kota, says Kejriwal; city govt, Delhi Police working on SOP on movement of migrant labourers

Arrangements are being made to bring back students hailing from the national capital stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, while the Delhi Police and the city government ar...

Maha Governor write to ECI, seeks polls for nine Council seats

Days after the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to him proposing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays appointment to the Legislative Council, Governor B S Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to declare polls for n...

World Bank approves $20m project to support Tunisia’s to COVID-19 response

The World Bank today approved a new 20 million project to support Tunisias response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on strengthening the health sectors response capacity.The new project, approved under the World Banks COVID-19 fast track...

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020