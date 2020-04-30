Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mortal remains of Keralite industrialist airlifted to Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:35 IST
Mortal remains of Keralite industrialist airlifted to Kerala

The mortal remains of Keralite Industrialist and oil tycoon in the UAE, Joy Arakkal, who allegedly committed suicide, were brought to Kerala by a chartered flight from Dubai on Thursday night. Arakkal's wife and two children accompanied the body,airport sources said.

The Dubai police had confirmed that Arakkal,54, had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23. Malappuram SP U Abdul Kareem told PTI that the air ambulance reachedthe Karipur airport around 2000 hrs and the remains were taken to Varayal near Mananthavady in Wayanad district for performing the last rites.

It is the second air ambulance which is landing at Karipur since the lockdown came into force. On April 24, a chartered air ambulance had airlifted a critically ill patient Prasad Das, from the UK to Kozhikode for treatment at a hospital here.

Bodies of seven people, who died of non-Covid-19 infection, had been brought in cargo flights on April 28 here. Owner and founder of several business ventures based in the UAE, Joy Arakkal had been a successful business magnate from Kerala, who was recently awarded the UAE Gold Card which grants holders and their dependents a renewable 10 year residency visa in the UAE.

Joy Arakkal has been in the limelight in connection with the house-warming ceremony of his 45,000 square feet palatial house, named Arakkal Palace, at Manathavady in Wayanad few months ago. This is said to be the biggest house in Kerala.

Arakkal was on the board of 11 companies in the state besides being active in charitable activities in Wayanad. The funeral is expected to be held at Kaniyapuram St Joseph cathedral near Mananthavady on Friday morning.PTI CORR UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's cuts DP World rating, sees growing link to Dubai's credit quality

Rating agency Moodys on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of Dubai port operator DP World by two notches to Baa3, the lowest investment grade because of rising debt. Many investors view the ratings of government-related entities in Duba...

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week, despite rising deaths and criticism of his governments response.Holding his first news c...

Police surrendered before 'lungi bahini'; WB now hub of anti-nationals: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of turning West Bengal into a hub of anti-nationals and claimed that it has lost the moral right to continue in power after police surrendered before a group of people wearing lu...

Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020