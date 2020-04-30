J-K Administrative Council approves Rs. 350 crore relief package for 8 categories of people affected due to lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has approved Rs 350 crore relief package for 8 categories of people affected due to lockdown, said Principal Secretary Planning and Information, J&K, Rohit Kansal on Thursday. "Rs 1000 will be given to 1.8 lakh construction workers for 3 months. Houseboat workers, shikarawalas registered with tourism department, poniwalas, pithuwalas working at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and different tourism development authorities will be given Rs 1000 per month for 3 months. One month's relief has already been given," he said.

There are 614 cases of COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir out of which 390 cases (384 in Kashmir, 6 in Jammu) are active, said Kansal. "There are 614 cases of COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir out of which 390 cases (384 in Kashmir, 6 in Jammu) are active. A total of 8 patients have succumbed to the disease while 216 others have recovered. 80 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic," Kansal said. (ANI)