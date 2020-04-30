Left Menu
Development News Edition

On foundation day eve, Rupani asks people to defeat COVID-19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:33 IST
On foundation day eve, Rupani asks people to defeat COVID-19

On the eve of Gujarat's 60th foundation day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed confidence that the state will come out of the COVID-19 crisis. He asked every citizen to take a pledge on the foundation day that they will wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly to keep the coronavirus infection at bay.

Rupani urged people to upload their videos of taking pledge to fight COVID-19 on social media. Gujarat was carved out of Bombay State on May 1, 1960.

Tomorrow is our 60th foundation day. We would have celebrated the day with much fanfare but during this time of coronavirus pandemic we will celebrate it from our homes, Rupani said. At the time of formation of Gujarat, everybody was sceptical about the future of the new state which had desert, a large seashore and faced deficient rains.

"However, due to hard work of many leaders and people in the last 60 years we have been able to establish the state as number one in the country in many fields, Rupani said. These are unprecedented times. On the eve of 60th foundation day of the state I urge all Gujaratis to come together and make the state win against coronavirus, he said.

Rupani called upon people to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Everybody should take the pledge that he or she will not go out of house without mask, that they will practice (do gaaj dori) social distancing, they will wash their hands time and again with soap and by doing this they will defeat coronavirus in Gujarat, Rupani said.

With the resolve of the people of the state, I am confident that Gujarat will soon get rid of the disease, he said. Gujarat, with 4395 cases and 214 deaths, is the second worst affected state due to COVID-19 in the country after Maharashtra.

Rupani also announced that his government, like in April, will provide 10 kg wheat, three kg rice, one kg sugar and one kg gram to 61 lakh APL ration cardholder families free of cost in May. Rupani said coronavirus tests for all pregnant women will be free of cost for 77 lakhs families covered under medical insurance schemes of Ma Vatsalaya and Ma Amrutam.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected. Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin during a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020