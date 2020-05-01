Left Menu
PM greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on statehood day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states, saying they have contributed to the development of the country. He said people of Gujarat have made special contributions in many fields. Gujarat has touched new peaks of achievements, he said in a tweet in Gujarati.

"... Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat," Modi, who hails from Gujarat, said The prime minister said India is proud of Maharashtra's significant contribution to the country's development. "I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state," he said in another tweet in Marathi. "Jai Maharashtra," the prime minister said. Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

