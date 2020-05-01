NCW asks MP police to ensure safety of woman gang-raped in Betul

The National Commission for Women on Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh police to ensure the security of a woman who was allegedly raped by seven people, including three minors, in Betul district. The NCW also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri.

The 18-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on the intervening night of April 29-30 when she was returning to her village with her brother on a motorcycle, police said on Thursday. The accused threw her brother into a well around 8.30 pm and took turns to rape her till 2 am, they said.

The NCW wrote to DGP Johri to ensure the victim's security and that the accused are punished as per the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which provides for rigorous life term and even death sentence for rape convicts. "A detailed action taken report is requested on this incident to be sent to the Commission at earliest," the NCW said.

Police have taken five accused, including the three minors, into custody while two are absconding, an official said on Thursday. The accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.