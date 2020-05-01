Left Menu
Woman undertrial tests positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:38 IST
An undertrial lodged in the women's jail here has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday

The 48-year-old undertrial, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was brought to the prison by the Sangrur police on April 28, officials said

The woman's samples were taken for testing on April 29 after she showed symptoms of coronavirus. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night and has been admitted to a local hospital.

