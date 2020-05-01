Delhi govt sets up 4 dedicated helplines for ambulance services

The Delhi government announced four dedicated helpline numbers on Friday to ease the pressure on the ambulance helpline 102. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted details about the numbers.

"To reduce the pressure on the 102 Ambulance Helpline No., we have come up with four dedicated Helpline Numbers -- 7291000094, 7291000071, 7291000093, 7291000078," he said. "Apart from this, DM and CDMO can be called for an ambulance on 1070, 1077," he added.

The government's aim is to cater to every citizen of Delhi, the minister said..