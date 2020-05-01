India reports 77 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported the maximum number of 77 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to 67 deaths on Thursday. As many as 1,755 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 35,365, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total cases are inclusive of 9,064 cured and discharged patients, one is migrated, and 1,152 deaths. At present, there are 25,148 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Addressing a press conference here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that everyone must follow the norms of social distancing, should wear masks.

"Whoever wears masks must not be seen as someone who is ill but as someone who understands his responsibility towards society," added Agarwal. (ANI)