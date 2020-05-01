58 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan today

58 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Friday. Rajasthan Health Department said, 58 cases of COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan today. 14 cases in Jaipur, 18 in Jodhpur, 11 in Ajmer, 7 in Chittorgarh, and one in Rajsamand."

The Health Department said that the cumulative positive cases in the state are 2,642. The active cases of COVID-19 in the state are 1598. Three people died today while total deaths so far in the state are 61 due to COVID-19. (ANI)