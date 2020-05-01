Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBMP to conduct door-to-door survey of COVID-19 patients in B'luru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:42 IST
BBMP to conduct door-to-door survey of COVID-19 patients in B'luru

Alarmed by rising cases of COVID- 19 in the city, the civic body on Friday decided to carry out a massive door-to-door health check-up drive here, screening all families within the municipal limits. Passing an order to this effect, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner B H Anil Kumar said Health Survey Teams (HST) comprising booth level officials, teachers of government, government aided, BBMP and private schools would be formed forthe purpose.

These teams would carry out survey of all the families at the booth level in all the 198 municipal wards of the city to identify people with illness including the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or any other disease. "We are planning to cover at least 25 lakh families. We are aiming to constitute 17,000 HSTs but we need a minimum of 8,000 HSTs," Kumar told PTI.

The commissioner said arrangements have been made to organise training camps at all the 27 assembly constituencies falling in the city and directions will be given to the officers of Education department, Woman and Child Welfare department, BBMP's education officers and revenue officers to start preparing for the camp. Already order has been issued to all the schools in the state capital and officers at the booth level to mandatorily attend the training programme for door-to-door survey of COVID-19 patients having respiratory problem or influenza like illness.

The senior official warned the school teachers and booth level officers of action under Epidemic Diseases (Control) Act of 1897 if they do not turn up for training and refuse to take up the survey. "Private schools and their teachers cannot refuse to take part in the drive otherwise we will initiate action against them under the Epidemic Act," Kumar said.

As many as 141 positive cases have come to light in Bengaluru so far, including 69 discharges, 66 active cases, 5 deaths due to coronavirus and a suicide by a COVID-19 patient. The coronavirus cases have been reported from 43 wards, whereas 24 of them have been designated with 'Containment Zones'.

The municipal corporation has identified 1,051 primary contacts, of which 553 are under quarantine and 4,584 secondary contacts including 744 currently in isolation. The BBMP said that it has screened 5,874 patients at its fever clinics.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Texas, Ohio join array of U.S. states reopening their economies

Texas and Ohio pushed ahead on Friday with a phased relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states put in place weeks ago to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as Georgia took another step toward a full restart by allowing all businesses to reopen...

AAP Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease.I am currently in-home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested po...

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The pl...

Here are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday issued an order, extending lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 and also detailed about activities, which would be prohibited in the Red Zones during this period.In the Red Zones, outside the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020