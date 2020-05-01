Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies urged to ensure workers are protected during COVID-19 crisis

The Presiding Officers said the COVID-19 impact on workers in South Africa, in the continent and across the world, is one of the most devastating health and socio-economic crisis the world of work has ever experienced. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:46 IST
Companies urged to ensure workers are protected during COVID-19 crisis
“All efforts must be made to ensure conducive environments which are safe and hygienic for the workers,” Presiding Officers, Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Parliament's Presiding Officers have called on companies to ensure that workers are protected and strictly observe COVID-19 regulations as well as all labour laws.

"All efforts must be made to ensure conducive environments which are safe and hygienic for the workers," Presiding Officers, Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo said.

This call was made as certain sectors of the country's economy open and various categories of workers are set to return to workplaces today, following weeks of complete lockdown, to slow down the rate of COVID-19 infections.

The Presiding Officers said the COVID-19 impact on workers in South Africa, in the continent and across the world, is one of the most devastating health and socio-economic crisis the world of work has ever experienced.

"The aftermath of this virus will be hurtful to the poor and the working class, particularly the low-wage workers, amongst others. In South Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic has more graphically highlighted the depth of the triple challenges facing our nation - inequality, poverty and unemployment.

"The global crisis has thus made it imperative and urgent to confront these challenges, more sharply than ever before, as an integral part of fighting the pandemic," the Presiding officers said.

Human solidarity and unity will be required to defeat the resultant sociopath-economic challenges that will remain after the pandemic.

"South African working class has consistently affirmed the principle that workplace struggles cannot be separated from broader societal developmental efforts. The unity of the workers and the working class during this time is more paramount than ever, as historically affirmed by the famous rallying cry, workers of the world unite."

The Presiding Officers also commended government for its bold and necessary intervention, in the form of the R500 billion set aside for injection into the economy, to assist with cushioning the enormous socio-economic effects of COVID-19.

This includes relief for people who have been hit hard by the virus, the unemployed and companies.

Tribute to the labour force

Modise and Masondo paid tribute to all the workers, as the country observes the 2020 International Workers' Day.

On this day, they said their solidarity is with all the workers as they toil under the precarious COVID-19 conditions, both remotely behind the gates of their residences and formal physical workplaces.

A special tribute was also paid to essential workers who are at the forefront of the national battle against the spread of COVID-19. These include health care practitioners, law enforcement officers, retail workers, community workers, scientists and the military.

"Theirs is a commendable passion-driven patriotism, selflessness and love for humanity demonstrated. We are convinced that as a united front, victory against COVID-19 is certain. We owe it to our forebears who fought hard and protracted battles in South Africa and across the world for workers' rights and social justice over the past centuries.

"We also owe it to future generations of workers to conquer this health and economic crisis with a minimum negative impact on our nation and families," Modise and Masondo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...

Help needed to distribute vaccines due to COVID-19 restrictions: UNICEF

Help is needed urgently to distribute vaccines worldwide amid dramatic shortages because of COVID-19 restrictions, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on Friday. It has warned that youngsters lives are at stake owing to the dramatic decline i...

Taliban step up attacks on Afghan forces since signing US deal - data

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks in Afghanistan, marking a sharp escalation in violence, in the 45 days since signing a deal with the United States that paves the way for a U.S. troop drawdown, according to data seen by Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020