Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh spat between TMC and BJP over Centre's 'erroneous' assessment of 'red' zones in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:45 IST
Fresh spat between TMC and BJP over Centre's 'erroneous' assessment of 'red' zones in West Bengal

A fresh war of words erupted between the BJP and TMC on Friday over the number of COVID-19 "red" zones in West Bengal, with the ruling dispensation insisting that the state has just four hotspot districts and not 10, as listed by the Union health ministry. The classification of the districts, announced after a video-conference chaired by the cabinet secretary with the state chief secretaries and health secretaries on April 30, is meant to be followed by all states and Union territories for a week post May 3 for containment operations.

Principal Secretary of the state health department Bibek Kumar, in his letter to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, described the list as "an erroneous assessment" and said Bengal, keeping in view the parameters set by the Centre, has earmarked four "red" zones -- Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Tension between Bengal and the Centre, which had been brewing since the visit of central teams to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, escalated as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Union government of violating the federal setup by branding six more districts as "red" zones without consulting the state, and the BJP charging the ruling dispensation with hiding facts and figures related to the pandemic.

According to the Union health ministry, West Bengal has 10 districts in the "red" zone -- Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Malda -- five in the "orange" zone and eight in the "green" zone. Kumar, however, was quick to reject the list, stating that the assessment was incorrect.

"This is an erroneous assessment. Based on the current parameters of the government of India for categorisation of areas for COVID-19, the districts in the red zone are only four -- Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur," he said in his letter to the Union health secretary. Kumar also enclosed a "correct classification of the state's districts and areas in the red, orange and green zones" with the letter.

Bengal currently has eight districts in the "green" zone and 11 in the "orange" zone, he said. Reacting to the Union health ministry's list, the TMC leadership said it was an attempt on the part of the Centre to malign the state government.

"The sole aim of the BJP-led Union government is to malign Bengal and its efforts to tackle the pandemic. How can the Centre, without taking the state government on board, declare 10 districts as hotspots? This is nothing but a violation of the federal structure," senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Rahul Sinha rejected the allegations and said the lies peddled by the Bengal government on the COVID-19 situation keep getting exposed with each passing day.

"The state government, since the very beginning, has been lying about the COVID-19 situation. This attitude of hiding figures has pushed Bengal to a critical stage. Had the state government been serious about tackling the pandemic from the start, the situation by now would have been much better," he said. The Union health ministry has listed 130 districts across the country in the "red" zone, 284 in the "orange" zone and 319 in the "green" zone, based on the number of COVID-19 cases, its doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...

Help needed to distribute vaccines due to COVID-19 restrictions: UNICEF

Help is needed urgently to distribute vaccines worldwide amid dramatic shortages because of COVID-19 restrictions, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on Friday. It has warned that youngsters lives are at stake owing to the dramatic decline i...

Taliban step up attacks on Afghan forces since signing US deal - data

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks in Afghanistan, marking a sharp escalation in violence, in the 45 days since signing a deal with the United States that paves the way for a U.S. troop drawdown, according to data seen by Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020