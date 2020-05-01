3 soldiers hurt as Pak violates ceasefire, resorts to unprovoked firing in J&K's Baramulla

3 soldiers hurt as Pak violates ceasefire, resorts to unprovoked firing in J&K's BaramullaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:59 IST
Three soldiers were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence spokesperson said here. "On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla," defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.
He said three soldiers were injured in the ceasefire violation. "Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he added.
