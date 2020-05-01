Left Menu
Karnataka govt issues show cause notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:07 IST
The Karnataka government on Friday issued a show cause notice to an IAS officer over his recent tweet eulogizing coronavirus-cured Tablighi Jamaat members for donating plasma for treatment of other patients. A senior state official said the action showed that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not willing to compromise on any remarks by officials that have communal overtones.

The officer, Mohammad Mohsin, was in the news last year after the Election Commission suspended him for trying to inspect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Odisha in April. He was deployed as a poll observer. "More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes," Mohsin said in a tweet on April 27.

A 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre hailing from Bihar, Mohsin is currently serving as a secretary in the Backward Class Welfare Department. The state government said the show cause notice has been issued to the officer in connection with his tweet.

"The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note of seriously by the government, given the serious nature of COVID-19 and the sensitivities involved," the notice, which was accessed by PTI, stated. The government has sought a written explanation from the officer within five days for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

It warned of action against Mohsin as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 if he fails to submit his reply before the deadline. "The Karnataka government has made it clear that it would not hesitate to act even against powerful functionaries if their actions are damaging to the harmony in the state at a time when all are united in fighting COVID-19," a senior state bureaucrat told PTI.

The Tablighi Jamaat was in news after thousands of its members who attended a congregation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March tested positive for coronavirus. After attending the event, the group's members traveled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus.

