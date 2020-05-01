PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:17 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 466 84 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 88 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3738 1167 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 4721 736 236 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 357 241 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 30 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 639 247 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110 20 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 589 251 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 497 392 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2715 524 145 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 149 55 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 585 108 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2642 644 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1044 464 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 3 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 57 36 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2328 654 42 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 744 139 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 37181 9529 1222 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 35365 and the death toll at 1152. The ministry said that 9065 people have so far recovered from the infection.

