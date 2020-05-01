Left Menu
Development News Edition

Process to bring migrants home to begin on Saturday: U'khand CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:35 IST
Process to bring migrants home to begin on Saturday: U'khand CM

The Uttarakhand government will on Saturday start the process to bring back people stranded in different parts of the country, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. Over 86,000 people have registered in the last 24 hours, expressing their desire to come back, he said, adding that 26,000 of them are in Delhi.  "Bringing such a large number of people home while strictly maintaining social distancing norms and following the COVID-19 protocol is a huge exercise which can be carried out only in a phased manner," he said.  "Initially, the migrants will be brought in buses but buses cannot be enough to transport such a large population. So we are also in talks with the Centre to start running special trains for the purpose," he said.  The state government has requested railway minister Piyush Goyal to start at least 12 special trains to ferry the migrants.

Special trains have been demanded for Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Haldwani, Chandigarh-Dehradun, Lucknow-Dehradun, Jaipur-Dehradun, Jaipur-Haldwani, Mumbai-Dehradun, Mumbai-Haldwani, Bhopal-Dehradun, Bangalore-Dehradun and Ahmedabad-Dehradun routes, Rawat said. However, the chief minister made it clear that the migrants will be properly screened before the start of their journey and after their arrival here.  Those found infected will not be allowed to proceed to their homes straight away, he said.

"Such people will be stopped in Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur and Haldwani and permitted to proceed to their homes only after recovery," Rawat said. From May 4, all districts in Uttarakhand except Haridwar, which falls in the red zone, will be free of curbs but malls, gyms, cinema halls swimming pools etc will remain closed as earlier.

Government offices will also start functioning with 50 per cent staff in the first phase from May 4.           The chief minister has also appealed to private medical practitioners to open their OPDs for the convenience of people..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back one lakh labourers by trains: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains. Railways are running a special train from Nashik in...

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020