PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST
C'garh COVID-19 count now 43 as 3 test positive in Surajpur

Three people, including a police constable and a panchayat staff, looking after facilities in a camp for Jharkhand-bound migrant labourers in Surajpur in Chhattisgarh on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 43, a health official said. The three, comprising a police constable, a panchayat secretary and a cook, live in villages close to Jajawal camp, over 340 kilometres from the state capital, he added.

"The three are being admitted in the isolation ward in AIIMS Raipur. On April 28, a 58-year-old Jharkhand man staying in the camp had tested positive, followed by two others later," he added. Of the 43 cases in the state, 36 have been discharged after recovery.

The seven active cases include three migrant labourers from the camp, the three who tested positive on Friday and an AIIMS nursing officer, officials said. Chhattisgarh coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 43, new cases 3, deaths nil, discharged 36, active cases 7, people tested so far 18,039.

