COVID-19 death toll rises to 62 in R'than, cases climb to 2,666

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 62 in Rajasthan on Friday, with four fresh casualties and the number of cases climbed to 2,666 as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. While the fresh deaths were reported from three districts, the new cases were reported from six districts.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said two people died in Jaipur and one each in Nagaur and Jodhpur. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state has climbed to 62. Jaipur alone has reported 34 deaths.

As many as 82 new coronavirus cases including 35 in Jodhpur, 21 in Jaipur, 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, and one in Rajsamand have been reported, Singh said. The state now has 2,666 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Out of these, 714 patients have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,488 active cases in the state, he said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 928, followed by 545 in Jodhpur. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran and put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..