Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 62 in R'than, cases climb to 2,666

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:10 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 62 in R'than, cases climb to 2,666

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 62 in Rajasthan on Friday, with four fresh casualties and the number of cases climbed to 2,666 as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. While the fresh deaths were reported from three districts, the new cases were reported from six districts.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said two people died in Jaipur and one each in Nagaur and Jodhpur. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state has climbed to 62. Jaipur alone has reported 34 deaths.

As many as 82 new coronavirus cases including 35 in Jodhpur, 21 in Jaipur, 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, and one in Rajsamand have been reported, Singh said. The state now has 2,666 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Out of these, 714 patients have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,488 active cases in the state, he said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 928, followed by 545 in Jodhpur. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran and put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Returnees have to go for 14 days mandatory quarantine, says Odisha govt

Odisha government has said that those who return to the state will have to go for mandatory 14 days quarantine. The returnees shall undergo a mandatory period of quarantine for 14 days or duration as decided by Health authorities. For urban...

Madonna reveals she has coronavirus antibodies

Through the latest edition of her quarantine diaries series, American singer-songwriter Madonna revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The 61-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and pos...

Kuwait to provide full cooperation to India's mega evacuation plan to bring back its citizens

Kuwait will provide all cooperation to Indias massive evacuation plan to bring back Indians wanting to return to their country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Gulf countrys envoy here said on Friday. The Indian government is wo...

Modi welcomes armed forces' decision to honour Covid-19 warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Indian Armed Forces initiative to undertake various activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards Covid-19 warriors. I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020