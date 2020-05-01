PM discusses ways on how labour sector can power India's growth

PM discusses ways on how labour sector can power India's growthPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on labour welfare on Friday and said the country is proud of its hardworking labour force. "We discussed ways through which this sector can power India's growth," the prime minister said in a tweet.
He said deliberations were held on labour welfare during the meeting. "India is proud of our hardworking labour force," Modi said. Migrant labourers are one of the most hard-hit segments during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as they have been out of jobs.
The meeting came on a day when trains were run to carry them back to their home states. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the Indian Railways on Friday to operate special passenger trains to ferry stranded migrant workers and others back home.
According to the MHA order, the railways will run special "Shramik" trains after coordinating with the states and Union territories for the purpose..
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- Indian Railways
ALSO READ
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami
Lockdown best possible decision in initial days taken by PM Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Gram Panchayats centres of united power of our democracy: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lord Basaveshwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation