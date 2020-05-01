Left Menu
PM discusses ways on how labour sector can power India's growth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on labour welfare on Friday and said the country is proud of its hardworking labour force. "We discussed ways through which this sector can power India's growth," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said deliberations were held on labour welfare during the meeting. "India is proud of our hardworking labour force," Modi said. Migrant labourers are one of the most hard-hit segments during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as they have been out of jobs.

The meeting came on a day when trains were run to carry them back to their home states. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the Indian Railways on Friday to operate special passenger trains to ferry stranded migrant workers and others back home.

According to the MHA order, the railways will run special "Shramik" trains after coordinating with the states and Union territories for the purpose..

