India lodges protest with Pakistan over killing of national in ceasefire violation

India has registered a protest with Pakistan on the killing of an innocent Indian national in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces, informed sources on the matter told ANI on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:08 IST
India lodges protest with Pakistan over killing of national in ceasefire violation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has registered a protest with Pakistan on the killing of an innocent Indian national in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces in Jammu and Kashmir, informed sources on the matter told ANI on Friday. According to media reports, on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was killed in Mankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the border.

A boy identified as Gulfaraz was hit by a shell fired by Pakistan army in the area while he was with his domestic animals . In another incident, one minor was also killed in the unprovoked firings by Pakistan in Mankote sector on Thursday, according to Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir said.

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) the district at about 19:00 hours. The Indian Army retaliated, army officials had said.

Earlier on April 29, Pakistan initiated an ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28. (ANI)

