Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Dangerpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 08:30 IST
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Dangerpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
More details are awaited.
A few days back, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Zainapora in Shopian district. The joint operation was conducted by Army's 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF. (ANI)
