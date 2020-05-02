2 security personnel injured in ceasefire violation by Pak, succumb to injuries
Two security personnel, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 08:38 IST
Two security personnel, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.
The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm on Friday.
Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district. (ANI)
