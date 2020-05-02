Maha: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive

Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. Swabs of total of 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. Of them 20 have tested positive for the infection, civil surgeon Dr. Neelkanth Bhosikar said.

"They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre in Nanded city," he said. Their samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said.

Twenty-five of them has tested negative, while the reports of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Bhosikar said in a statement. The Gurdwara Langar Sahib had been shut on Friday after several pilgrims from Punjab, who returned to their state after visiting this shrine, tested coronavirus positive, officials had said.

The Gurdwara Hazur Sahib located in the vicinity was also sealed by the local authorities on Friday. Hazur Sahib, also known as Takht Hazuri Sahib Sachkhand, is among the holiest Sikh shrines in the country. As per the Punjab government figures, at least 115 of the over 3,500 pilgrims who returned from the Nanded gurdwara have tested positive for coronavirus.

On April 23, several pilgrims from Nanded had hired private vehicles to reach Punjab. On the way back on April 28, two drivers and their helpers were stopped at Ardhapur on the Nanded border. Their samples were taken, which confirmed that they are coronavirus positive. They are currently being treated at Vishnupuri in Nanded district, Bhosikar said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded district has reached 26, he added. "Two of them have died during treatment," he said.