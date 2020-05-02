PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM

As neighbors with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Modi said he spoke with "good friend" Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic. "As neighbors with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

A government statement said during the conversation, Modi spoke about the importance of regional and global cooperation to effectively fight the pandemic. He assured the Thai Prime Minister of India's commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical requirements of Thailand, the statement said. The leaders agreed on the desirability of greater collaboration between researchers, scientists and innovators of the two countries. They appreciated the facilitation being provided to their citizens present in each other's territory and promised to continue such support. During the conversation, Modi recalled his visit to Bangkok in November 2019 to attend the ASEAN and related summits and conveyed his greetings to the members of the Royal Family of Thailand as well as the Thai people.