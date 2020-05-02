Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:18 IST
Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held

An assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance but escaped unhurt while the car driver, Anmol Mehmi (20) was nabbed by the police and public.

Mehmi was asked to stop at a police check post near Milk Bar chowk but he tried to get away. The ASI was in front of the vehicle and had no choice but to jump on the bonnet to save his life, Jalandhar Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. Police have booked Mehmi and his father (owner of the vehicle) under relevant sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. They are residents of Nakodar road in Jalandhar.

Bhullar said there is “zero tolerance policy” towards such acts committed against government officials deputed on curfew duty. He also warned of stern action against any individual indulging in such crimes. The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal attack on a policeman wherein his hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs while enforcing coronavirus lockdown in Patiala.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...

Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela

Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as baseless without directly addressing them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said multiple aircraft belon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020