Special train with 847 migrants leaves for Lucknow from Nashik

Special train with 847 migrants leaves for Lucknow from NashikPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:30 IST
A special train carrying 847 stranded migrant laborers left for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, the Central Railway (CR) said. The train departed from Nashik Road railway station at 10.20 am, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.
"As many as 847 passengers boarded the train following all norms of social distancing. The special train has 17 coaches," he added. Out of the two Shramik special trains planned from Nashik on May 1, the CR operated only one train for Bhopal.
The train carrying 300 migrants had left on Friday night and reached Bhopal on Saturday morning. The train for Lucknow was also supposed to run last night, but due to some issues its departure was postponed, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Railway
- Lucknow
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- Bhopal
ALSO READ
UP govt transfers 5 DCPs within Lucknow
No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad in UP
43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University
Doctor shot at, robbed of car in Lucknow
Women accuse cops of harassment in Lucknow after being stopped, video goes viral