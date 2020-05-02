38 people stranded in Rajasthan reach their homes in MP

As many as 38 people from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in Rajasthan due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived here. As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, citizens of Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states are being brought back to their homes amid the lockdown.

Additional Collector Dinesh Jain directed testing of all 38 people at Nehru Stadium and arranged vehicles to send them to their respective places in the state from Indore. "38 people, including labourers were brought by bus from Rajasthan to Indore via Neemuch. All were brought to the Nehru Stadium in Indore where they were examined for COVID-19. After investigation, all of them rushed to their homes and asked to home quarantine themselves," Jain told ANI on Friday. (ANI)