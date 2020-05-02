Left Menu
Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck

Desperate to reach their homes, a group of labourers crept into the belly of a cement mixer truck, which was on its way from Maharashtra to Lucknow. Police on Saturday intercepted 18 people who were travelling inside the truck.

ANI | Indore | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:54 IST
Police caught 18 people traveling from Maharashtra to Lucknow in a cement mixing truck in Indore [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Desperate to reach their homes, a group of laborers crept into the belly of a cement mixer truck, which was on its way from Maharashtra to Lucknow. Police on Saturday intercepted 18 people who were traveling inside the truck. As a precautionary measure, all the men have been sent to a quarantine facility and the police have filed an FIR in the matter.

DSP Umakant Chaudhary said: "They were traveling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. The truck has been sent to a police station and an FIR has been registered". In a video of the incident, after being intercepted, the men are seen crawling one by one out of a hole in the cement mixer. Clutching at knapsacks and with some with masks over their mouths, they were seen gingerly stepping out of the belly of the truck.

More details in this regard are awaited.

