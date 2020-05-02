Left Menu
Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms allowed in green, orange zones: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:48 IST
Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms allowed in green, orange zones: MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday clarified that barbershops and salons will be allowed to open in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning May 4, besides the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms. The MHA on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17, lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones. There are no restrictions on the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones, a home ministry spokesperson said, adding barbershops and salons are also allowed to open in these areas. In red zones, e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities. Barbershops and salons are not allowed to open in red zones as these are services, not goods. The sale of liquor is allowed in green, orange, and red zones, which is not under containment. Liquor sale is allowed in green, orange, and red zones if it is a standalone shop and not located in markets or malls in the red zone. In liquor shops, customers will have to maintain a minimum of six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop. The exemptions will be effective from May 4 when the third phase of the lockdown will begin. On allowing domestic maids to work in red zones, a home ministry official said the RWAs should take a call regarding allowing the movement of outsiders. But health protocols have to be maintained by domestic help as well as employers, and the responsibility lies with the person who employs maids in case of any mishappening. Classifications of districts into 'Red', 'Orange', and 'Green' zones is done based on COVID-19 risk profiling. A district will be considered as a 'Green' zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case for the past 21 days. According to the health ministry, as on Friday, there were 130 'Red' zones in the country with a maximum of 19 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 14 in Maharashtra in the country. The number of 'Orange' Zone was 284 and 'Green' was 319. All the districts of the national capital have been put under the 'Red' zone. According to the home ministry, travel by road (inter-state), rail, and air and metro are banned across the country during the lockdown. The home ministry may permit special cases depending on the urgency. Educational, training institutions like schools, colleges, coaching centers are not allowed to open during the lockdown. However, online, distance learning is permitted. Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, will remain shut. Places of large gatherings like gym, theatres, malls, bars, religious, social, and political gatherings, movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am for non-essential activities are banned. Every activity, except the movement of persons for the supply of essential goods and services and medical emergencies, OPDs, and medical clinics, will remain prohibited in containment areas of a red zone. Outside containment areas of a red zone, plying of the rickshaw, taxi, buses, barbershops, and spas remain prohibited.

What is allowed outside containment areas of a red zone (with restrictions):-- In urban areas:-- Movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities, industrial establishments in urban areas like SEZs, manufacturing of essential goods like drugs, medical devices, etc and their supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry, construction (if workers residing on-site). Standalone shops, shops in the neighborhood and residential complexes (essential and non-essential items), e-commerce activities for essential goods, private offices with 33 percent strength, operations of homes for senior citizens, children, destitute, etc, government offices and emergency, health, sanitation and security services are also allowed outside containment areas of red zones.

What is allowed in rural areas:-- All industrial and construction activities, all shops, except in shopping malls, all agriculture, animal husbandry, and plantation activities, health services, a financial sector including banks, NBFCs, etc, public utilities, courier and postal services, print, electronic media, IT, ITeS, warehouses services by self-employed persons except barbers.

In the orange zone:-- What is prohibited:-- Inter and intra-districts plying of buses, except those permitted by the MHA. Permitted activities:-- All activities permitted in the red zone (outside containment zone), taxi (driver with 2 passengers only). Inter-district movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities, 4 wheelers with 2 passengers with the driver, pillion riding on 2 wheelers

In the green zone: All activities allowed except those prohibited throughout the country. Buses and bus depots can operate with 50 percent capacity. According to the home ministry, states and UTs may put restrictions on the above-permitted activities, based on their assessment required to contain COVID-19.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all

Signs on Friday that several big meatpacking plants will soon reopen might appear to support President Donald Trumps assertion that he had solved their problems in keeping grocery stores coolers stocked during the coronavirus crisis. But th...

Table tennis-All competitions scrapped until end July says ITTF

All table tennis competitions and events have been scrapped at least until the end of July due to the coronavirus, the international table tennis federation ITTF said on Saturday. Following an update from its task force the ITTF said it was...

Andhra: Train carrying migrants reaches Renigunta station in Chittoor

A special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odishas Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said. The train reached here at around 10 a...

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesnt want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organizing T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket. The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on...
