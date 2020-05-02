Left Menu
With three more fatalities, coronavirus death toll rises to 65 in Rajasthan; total cases 2,720

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:59 IST
The coronavirus death toll climbed to 65 after three more people, including a minor, succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, which reported 54 fresh cases on Saturday. So far, 2,720 virus cases have been reported from the state.

According to an official, two of the deaths were reported from the worst-hit Jaipur and one from Jodhpur. Jaipur alone accounts for 36 coronavirus deaths in the state. The official said a 55-year-old man from the Ramganj area was brought dead to the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur on Friday. His sample was taken and he was found infected with the virus. The other victim was a 15-year-old boy from the Jaipur's Chandpole area. He died at the J K Lon hospital on Friday after he was brought there with symptoms of coronavirus. The boy’s test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of coronavirus. In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died at the M G hospital on Thursday, according to a state government official.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 30 were reported from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, three from Ajmer, two from Alwar, and one each from Kota and Chittorgarh. Of the virus 2,720 patient so far, 1,121 have recovered, of which 714 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,534 active cases now.

