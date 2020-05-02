Pondy CM seeks fiscal aid for people tackle COVID-19 crisis

Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday appealed to the Centre to come out with financial assistance to people to tackle the current crisis cause by the COVID-19 lockdown. He told reporters here that the financial situation following the drying up of sources of revenue as shops and establishments remain closed for the last 35 days or so was tough to bear with.

The cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday would decide the various steps the government should follow in respect of restarting business activities, shops in keeping with the guidelines unveiled by the Centre while extending the lockdown further, he said. Narayanasamy welcomed the decision to honour coronavirus by the armed forces was a good recognition of the frontline warriors engaged in a relentless fight against the COVID-19.

He said this decision would be a big morale booster for doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others. The defence forces would, among other activities, hold a flypast and shower petals on hospitals across the country, which have been engaged in saving the people from the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said a special portal that was unveiled on Friday to enable stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and industrial entrepreneurs from Puducherry and those stuck abroad to register all particulars for their return to Union Territory had evoked good patronage. "Special officers have been appointed region wise to coordinate the work to bring back these stranded workers and others to Puducherry from other states and abroad,", he said.

