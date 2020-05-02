Train with 'guest workers' departs to Jharkhand from Kerala

A non-stop train carrying around 1,100 stranded 'guest workers' from Kerala left for Hatia in Jharkhand on Saturday. Four more trains are expected to leave with the workers from Tirur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam South and Aluva stations later this evening for Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The train left the central station here at around 3.25 PM, railway sources said. The passengers, including women, children and the elderly, are expected to reach Jharkand on Monday, the sources said.

This is the second train which left with the guest workers, a day after around 1,100 migrant workers from Aluva in Kochi departed for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday night.