Side effects of lockdown: Delhi Police seizes 476 liquor bottles concealed under cucumbers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:38 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor bottles hidden beneath piles of cucumbers in three-wheelers in Dwarka's Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sanidul Islam (21) and Sahnul Islam (25), both residents of Mundka, they said.

On Friday around 1 pm, police saw two people going towards Mundka in separate motorized three-wheelers carrying cucumbers. The duo tried to escape, but were apprehended, a senior police officer said. When the cucumbers were removed, 476 bottles of illicit liquor were found concealed under the vegetable loads, the officer said.

Police said the accused work for one Munna, a resident of Mundka. They were carrying the liquor from Haryana, police added. According to a Delhi Police data, 155 people have been arrested in 147 cases under the Excise Act and 18,556 bottles of liquor recovered in first two weeks of April during the ongoing lockdown.

