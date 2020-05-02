Left Menu
Chamba becomes coronavirus free as three more patients recover in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:45 IST
Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 33, officials said. Two patients from Una and one from Chamba district have recovered from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

With this, Chamba district has become coronavirus free. Fifteen patients from Una district, six from Chamba, five from Solan, four from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one patient from Sirmaur district have recovered so far.

No fresh coronavirus case has been reported in the state for the past nine days, Dhiman said. Of the 370 samples sent for testing on Saturday, 144 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, he added.

These tests are being conducted at five laboratories in HP at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC) Nerchowk in Mandi and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. Forty-one coronavirus cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far and the number of active cases in the state is two.

The active cases are from Una and Sirmaur districts of the hill state. Out of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, 10 are coronavirus free.

Two patients from Una and Sirmaur are being treated at Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and Katha's ESIC in Baddi, respectively. Four patients from Solan district were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district''s Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2..

