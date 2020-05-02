Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:03 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 476 107 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 88 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3738 1167 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 4721 736 236 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 369 241 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 33 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 666 254 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110 20 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 601 271 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 499 400 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2715 524 145 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 156 55 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 772 112 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2720 714 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1044 464 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 58 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2455 656 43 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 744 139 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 37707 9708 1232 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 37776 and the death toll at 1223. The ministry said that 10018 people have so far recovered from the infection.

