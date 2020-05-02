Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: IIT Gandhinagar taking care of 800 workers involved in construction projects at institute

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:05 IST
Lockdown: IIT Gandhinagar taking care of 800 workers involved in construction projects at institute

From medical screening to supplying of food items and distributing sanitary napkins, a team at IIT Gandhinagar has taken a series of welfare measures for over 800 construction workers involved in various projects at the institute before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced. The institute, which has formed a "Shramik kalyan Samiti", has collaborated with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to ensure health, safety and well-being of the workers during the pandemic.

"Our volunteer groups regularly sensitise the workers and create awareness about preventive measures against COVID-19, such as frequent hand washing and social distancing. Breathing techniques have been explained to labourers. All the workers' colonies are equipped with a first aid box," said Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar. Jain said the workers were paid wages for the month of March and the institute is coordinating with CPWD and contractors to ensure payment of wages for the month for April as well. "Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar volunteers are in constant touch with labourers regarding their essential needs. CPWD ensures the supply of essential grains and also handles distribution of cooked food in the workers colonies. Two CPWD officials meet and counsel the labourers every alternate day," he added.

The team has also launched a fundraising drive to provide support for construction workers and their families while they are confined in the labour colonies due to sudden discontinuity of work. For every rupee of donation, IIT Gandhinagar is matching the amount to double the funds raised for workers’ welfare. "We are providing free medical support and consultation to construction workers in its medical centre. A free screening test of all workers was done in the workers housing colony. Institute also provides ambulance services to workers needing medical examination or treatment," Jain said.

"As workers were facing challenges in recharging their mobile phones due to the lockdown and as it is the only way for them to keep in touch with their family in their hometowns, the institute is recharging phone of construction workers with a 28-day validity plan," he added. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which was extended till May 17.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020