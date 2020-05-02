COVID-19: Gehlot to not celebrate 69th birthday

COVID-19: Gehlot to not celebrate 69th birthdayPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:37 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to not celebrate his birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic
He will turn 69 on Sunday
"The chief minister will not celebrate his birthday on May 3 due to global pandemic. He has said that people have given him a lot of affections which is his wealth. The chief minister and the state government is standing by people in the time of crisis," an official statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan