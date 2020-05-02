Maha: Woman killed by tiger, 6th in fortnight in Vidarbha

Maha: Woman killed by tiger, 6th in fortnight in VidarbhaPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:04 IST
Nagpur, May 2 (PTI)A 58-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Saturday in Paoni forest range in Bhandara in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, an official said. A forest department release identified the victim as Janabai Mohdarkar and said the incident happened in compartment number 311 of Savarla of the Paoni forest range between 8-9am.
There have been a series of tiger attacks in Vidarbha region in the past few weeks. On April 24, a 52-year-old woman was killed in compartment number 49 in Injewadi beat of Armori forest range in Gadchiroli.
On April 19, a 38-year-old woman was killed in Paoni while a 32-year-old woman was killed on April 18 in Mouza Mangejhari in Tirora forest range. A 40-year-old man was killed on April 16 in Aramori forest range, while on April 13, a 56-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Pench forest.
