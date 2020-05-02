Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shops in green, orange zones across Punjab to remain open from 9 am to 1 pm from Sunday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:17 IST
Shops in green, orange zones across Punjab to remain open from 9 am to 1 pm from Sunday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that the shops in green and orange zones across the state will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm with effect from Sunday. There would be no relaxations in areas demarcated as red and containment zones, officials said.

"Shops in Punjab will open in the green and orange zones, across districts, from 9 am to 1 pm beginning tomorrow," Singh said in a statement here. The decision to change the timing from the current slot of 7-11 am was taken in response to requests from people in various districts to let shops after 9 am, he said.

The issue also came up for discussion during a Cabinet meeting and there was a consensus that the timing should be changed in public interest, the statement said. The chief minister has asked the chief secretary to issue the necessary directives to the deputy commissioners to notify the change.

Singh also made it clear that anyone found venturing out of their homes without wearing a mask would be strictly dealt with, the statement added. The chief minister said he had issued strict directives to the police department in this regard. The relaxations come with strict protocols, which the people need to follow, he said, adding that the relief had been provided to make life easier and not for people to come out unnecessarily. The CM also directed the police to come down heavily on those found violating the curfew restrictions or otherwise disrupting the state's law and order, the statement further said. "We will not tolerate such actions," Singh warned, adding that no laxity would be allowed in this regard, with section 144 also strictly in place.

The CM said his government would make all possible arrangements to bring back its people from other states and to facilitate those stranded in Punjab, including migrant labourers, to return home. The government was working in close coordination with other states on this issue and the Centre has been requested to arrange special trains, which would be done after a few days as the Railways was currently managing the transportation of migrants from southern India, he added..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Train services to remain suspended till May 17: Southern Rly

Operation of train services, barring special services carrying migrant workers, tourists and students, would continue to remain suspended till the lockdown extension ending on May 17, Southern Railway said on Saturday. It said the special t...

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli were on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli are based, said in a state...

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19: Officials.

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19 Officials....

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020