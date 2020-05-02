Left Menu
Development News Edition

41 people living in one building in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:32 IST
41 people living in one building in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Forty-one people living in a building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. A case of COVID-19 had been reported from the building situated in 'theke wali gali' on April 18, prompting authorities to timely seal it. This helped in containing the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The administration will conduct tests of people residing in the building on Sunday again. "Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19," the official said.

According to the district administration, 175 samples were collected on April 20 and April 22 from the building and sent to the Nation Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida. "Out of the total samples collected from the building, reports of 67 people have come on Saturday and 41 have tested positive for COVID-19," Southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh, who went into self-isolation after his private secretary tested positive for COVID-19, said in a video message.

The DM said tests were conducted 13 days ago and the reports got delayed due to issues of blockade at the Delhi-Noida border and backlog at NIB Noida. As all the individuals are asymptomatic and results are 13 days old, he said, "The district administration will be conducting re-test on Sunday and to assess the present status of all positive cases." "People residing in this building were using common toilet that's why we sealed the building and did not allow them to come out. We were waiting for their reports," Singh said.

The district magistrate said the administration contained the spread of COVID-19 in the area by sealing the building. The guidelines mandate sealing an area where minimum three cases have been reported.

Last month, the private secretary of Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the DM to go into self-isolation. On Friday, Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

A total of 17 BSF personnel in Delhi and Tripura tested positive for COVID-19 till now: Spokesperson.

A total of 17 BSF personnel in Delhi and Tripura tested positive for COVID-19 till now Spokesperson....

Train services to remain suspended till May 17: Southern Rly

Operation of train services, barring special services carrying migrant workers, tourists and students, would continue to remain suspended till the lockdown extension ending on May 17, Southern Railway said on Saturday. It said the special t...

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli were on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli are based, said in a state...

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19: Officials.

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020